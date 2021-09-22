In Arizona, youngest age groups remain least vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than half of Arizona population is vaccinated, with most of the holdouts among younger generations.

Pfizer is expected to receive Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine among those ages 5 to 11 in the coming weeks, but data from the Arizona Department of Health Services show a majority of young Arizonans remain unvaccinated.

According to data from the AZDHS, 56.8 percent of Arizonans have received one or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine -- more than 4 million people. But only 20 percent of those age 20 and younger are vaccinated. Among those ages 65 and older, 91 percent are vaccinated.

Vaccination rates in Pima County are slightly higher than the state average, with 61.8 percent vaccinated overall, 23.1 percent under age 20 and 95.3 percent age 65 and older.

So while the community may be gearing up to vaccinate younger children, there's still progress to be made among those already eligible for the vaccine.

To find a vaccination site in your area, visit the AZDHS website.

