TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across the country, ICU's are filling up with COVID-19 patients. Many of them right here in Southern Arizona.

"I almost lost my life, basically three times," Steve Peterson said.

Peterson was in the hospital for more than 30 days after becoming infected with COVID-19.

"It's not something to joke about," Peterson said. "It's really scary when you can't breathe when your literally pass out."

Peterson slowly recovered and is now at home facing new challenges.

"I was able to walk around for like two or three miles and not even worry about it," Peterson said. "Now I can't walk around this far without almost passing out and dying. It's a huge change. It's very frustrating."

The doctors have told Peterson that he will never have 100% capacity in his lungs again.

"I may have lost my ability to breathe but I'm still alive," Peterson said.

He was not vaccinated prior to getting infected, but now says when his body finishes recovering, he will likely get vaccinated.

"I think I will just to be safe," Peterson said. "I really don't want to go through this again. I really don't."