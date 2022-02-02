SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I never expected it to be like this," Steve Peterson said.

Peterson was in the hospital for a month over the summer battling COVID-19. KGUN 9 first spoke to him when he got out of the hospital, but months later, his symptoms remain.

"I'm not able to lift what I used to be able to do," Peterson said "I am not able to do what I used to do."

Peterson said with time he has gotten better, but many daily activities are still difficult.

"I couldn't walk more than 20 feet before collapsing," Peterson said about when he was first out of the hospital. "Now I am doing maybe six-to-ten-minute walks."

One of the activities he wishes he could do is barbecue. Peterson has six smokers in his backyard.

"I have to hold my breath just to start barbecuing again," Peterson said. "It really really sucks."

He is continuing to build up his lung capacity, but doctors say it will never get back to what it was.

"Every day I try to do a little more here and there," Peterson said. "I don't think I am ever going to stop fighting it."