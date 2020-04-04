Menu

Humane Society of Southern Arizona distributes pet food to those in need

Posted: 4:34 PM, Apr 04, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-04 19:38:02-04
HSSAZ takes major step forward

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is distributing pet food to families in need Sunday,

On Saturday, HSSA held a donation drive to collect the food.

A coordinator with the humane society says its important to help others right now with everything going on.

Public relations coordinator Hannah Carl said "Our goal is to raise $75,000 this year it's especially important because of everything that's going on and the difficult times we're facing and we really just want to be able to support the homeless pets in our community as well as the people."

Arizona gives day is this Tuesday-- and if you didn't get a chance to donate today, but want to help the Humane Society, visit here.

