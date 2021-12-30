Watch
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin/AP
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Dec 30, 2021
There’s no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country.

In January 2020, the World Health Organization designated the coronavirus outbreak a global health crisis “of international concern.”

A couple months later, WHO described it as a “pandemic,” reflecting the the spread of the virus.

The pandemic may be widely considered over when WHO decides COVID-19 is no longer an emergency of international concern, a designation its experts have been reassessing. But when the acute phases of the crisis ease within countries could vary.

