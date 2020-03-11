How the coronavirus is affecting sports. Leagues preparing to play in front of empty arenas

Most major sporting events are set to continue despite the spread of coronavirus nationwide, but that does not it will be business as usual.

Leagues from coast to coast are planning to begin playing competition with fans being locked out in some venues.

Here is a roundup of how sports will be impacted:

College basketball: On Wednesday, the NCAA announced its decision to ban fans from all upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournament games. The men’s tournament alone draws nearly 700,000 annually.

The NCAA’s assembled panel on coronavirus said that with the potential that people in large gatherings could spread the virus, the panel recommended that all upcoming championships be played without spectators.

The good news here is the games will still be televised, and those who like to fill out brackets will be able to do so.

The Big Ten Conference also announced that fans will be excluded from this weekend's men's basketball tournament games. The ban goes into effect Thursday. Fans are allowed to attend Wednesday's games in Indianapolis.

The BIg 12 Conference is also barring fans from its postseason tournament starting Thursday.

Also announced on Wednesday, the College Basketball Invitational tournament (CBI) was canceled altogether. The event is for teams who fail to qualify for the NCAA and NIT Tournaments.

The Ivy League also previously canceled its postseason conference tournament.

NHL: Due to an upcoming ban of large gatherings in Ohio, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced upcoming home games will be played without spectators. The Blue Jackets said it will play all home games without fans until the governor’s ban is lifted.

The first game to be impacted will be on Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins play in Columbus.

NBA: As San Francisco is also banning large gatherings, the Golden State Warriors will play home games without fans. The first game to be impacted will be on Thursday as the Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets.

It is also likely the Cleveland Cavs will soon have to play games without spectators due to Ohio’s ban on large gatherings.

As for the rest of the league? ESPN reported that teams are weighing options, including delaying the end of the season or playing in empty arenas. ESPN reported the current preference is to play before empty arenas rather than delay the end of the season.

MLB: With a large gathering ban in Seattle, the Mariners said that they will not play their first six regular season home games in Seattle. The club said it is looking at other options, including relocating games rather than playing them without spectators.

Also abiding by the city of San Francisco’s ban on large events, the Giants said that their final exhibition game will be canceled. The Giants first regular season home game scheduled for April 3 is still scheduled to be played in Oracle Park.

