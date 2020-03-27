Menu

How COVID-19 is impacting federal courts

Posted: 10:17 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-27 01:17:00-04
Coronavirus is bringing many court cases to a stand still. We're hearing from an attorney about how they're operating while social distancing.

TUCSON, Ariz. — The COVID-19 outbreak continues to effect everyday life in the United States. Including in the country's federal court system.

Tucson attorney, Steve Portell, tells KGUN 9 those courts have shut down for the most part.

At this point, ongoing jury trials will continue but new cases are being delayed.

Portell said many hearings that are happening are being done electronically, a change for judges and attorneys.

Right now, he's seeing a surge in phone calls from businesses.

"Small business owners, doctors, dentists," Portell said. "People who want to continue to deliver services to people in Pima County and state at large and really don't know how to proceed. What are the best practices, what things they should do to protect patients?"

Portell said he's also seen an uptick in people calling about protections from commercial evictions because their businesses have been deemed non-essential.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.