House set to approve coronavirus bill to fund free testing, SNAP benefits, paid sick leave

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday evening that she has reached a deal with the White House to pass an $8.3 billion spending bill, aimed at minimizing the economic effects of coronavirus.

The bill is expected to be voted on tonight with bipartisan support.

Pelosi says the bill provides paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; provide free testing for the coronavirus; fund SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition and food banks; and increase federal funds for Medicaid to support local and state governments and health systems.

"Today, the House is taking the next step to put Families First," Pelosi said. "We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act."