Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

House set to approve coronavirus bill to fund free testing, SNAP benefits, paid sick leave

Posted: 3:18 PM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 18:20:41-04
items.[0].image.alt
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Democrats are increasingly anxious about Bernie Sanders and the damage they feel the party's presidential front-runner could do to their prospects of retaining House control. There are also growing questions about what, if anything, Speaker Nancy Pelosi should do about it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
House set to approve coronavirus bill to fund free testing, SNAP benefits, paid sick leave

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday evening that she has reached a deal with the White House to pass an $8.3 billion spending bill, aimed at minimizing the economic effects of coronavirus.

The bill is expected to be voted on tonight with bipartisan support.

Pelosi says the bill provides paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave; provide free testing for the coronavirus; fund SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition and food banks; and increase federal funds for Medicaid to support local and state governments and health systems.

"Today, the House is taking the next step to put Families First," Pelosi said. "We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.