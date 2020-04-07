Menu

Hoteliers in Southern Arizona provide free rooms to frontline workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 10:24 PM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 01:25:23-04
Hotels in southern Arizona are doing their part to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tucson Metro Chamber and other local organizations have been searching for hotels willing to donate rooms to the cause.

Those rooms can be used for front-line medical responders, quarantine housing, or hospital overflow.

Vice President of Tucson Metro Chamber Michael Guymon said "The idea is to provide them some rest beds because they don't want to after a long days work go home and potentially affect their families so we're trying to find spaces for that so that it's a safe place."

So far, they've found 35 hotels with over 3,500 rooms willing to provide rooms for free.

