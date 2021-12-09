Watch
Hospital crowding in Arizona reaches pandemic high

Posted at 12:41 PM, Dec 09, 2021
PHOENX (AP) — State officials say the availability of hospital beds has sunk to the lowest level since the pandemic began.

The state's coronavirus dashboard reports that only 4% of inpatient beds and of intensive care unit beds statewide were available as of Wednesday. The current hospital crowding is due not only to large numbers of COVID-19 patients, most of whom were unvaccinated, but also many non-virus patients needing treatment for other conditions.

The state's dashboard on Thursday also reported 3,663 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 75 more deaths.

