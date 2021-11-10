Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Holiday gatherings: What to consider as COVID cases rise in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Megan Meier
The <a label="Arizona Department of Health Services" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/data/index.php" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21e3-db7f-a1fe-f3e78bbc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1636503594825,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-21c0-d0ec-adf7-69de31fe0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1636503594825,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000176-21c0-d0ec-adf7-69de31fe0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.azdhs.gov/covid19/data/index.php&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-0734-de6c-ab7f-e774ef640000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Arizona Department of Health Services&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000017d-0734-de6c-ab7f-e774ef510000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Arizona Department of Health Services</a> (ADHS) reported 3,118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Holiday Ornament
Posted at 5:37 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 19:37:29-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 3,118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. 466 of Tuesday's new cases originated in Pima County.

"The virus, as you just indicated, is circulating in our communities. We've been very hard hit in Arizona, even though we sometimes tend to not think that's the case," said Pima Council on Aging President and CEO, W. Mark Clark.

The Pima Council on Aging is encouraging the community to stay vigilant when it come to the pandemic. On November 9, 2020, just over 3,000 new cases were also reported in Arizona.

"The virus is clearly still spread throughout the state of Arizona," said Clark.

A bar graph from ADHS shows a steady upward trend in cases over the last month. With the holidays fast approaching, here are some things to consider.

"I think it would be a great opportunity to go ahead and maybe have that Thanksgiving meal, or other holiday meal, outdoors. I know I did that in my household last year and we'll probably do that again this year," said Clark.

The Pima Council on Aging has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, but are now working to get their message to a younger crowd.

"20 and 30-year-olds are often the age group that's actually caring for older adults," said Clark.

There's still time to get your shot before gathering with friends and family.

"You can get started before Thanksgiving. Vaccination is still an important thing," said Clark.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!