Holiday gatherings: What to consider as COVID cases rise in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 3,118 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. 466 of Tuesday's new cases originated in Pima County.

"The virus, as you just indicated, is circulating in our communities. We've been very hard hit in Arizona, even though we sometimes tend to not think that's the case," said Pima Council on Aging President and CEO, W. Mark Clark.

The Pima Council on Aging is encouraging the community to stay vigilant when it come to the pandemic. On November 9, 2020, just over 3,000 new cases were also reported in Arizona.

"The virus is clearly still spread throughout the state of Arizona," said Clark.

A bar graph from ADHS shows a steady upward trend in cases over the last month. With the holidays fast approaching, here are some things to consider.

"I think it would be a great opportunity to go ahead and maybe have that Thanksgiving meal, or other holiday meal, outdoors. I know I did that in my household last year and we'll probably do that again this year," said Clark.

The Pima Council on Aging has encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, but are now working to get their message to a younger crowd.

"20 and 30-year-olds are often the age group that's actually caring for older adults," said Clark.

There's still time to get your shot before gathering with friends and family.

"You can get started before Thanksgiving. Vaccination is still an important thing," said Clark.

