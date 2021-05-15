Herd Immunity: When will Arizona reach it?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Many Arizonans want to know when herd immunity will be reached in the state and Arizona's top doctor said it could happen in the fall if Arizonans continue to get vaccinated at the rate they have been.

“We are starting to see some leveling off of, you know people who are getting the vaccine so we would like to see that the trend of, you know, increasing vaccines continue," said Dr. Cara Christ.

Dr. Christ said 70 to 80 percent of Arizonans need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. On Friday, 43 percent of Arizonans account for at least one shot.

She thinks Coconino or Pima counties might finish first in the race to herd immunity.

In Pima County, data shows 40 percent of the county has gotten the vaccine.

“Pima County has done a great job they've got mobile vaccination, you can go to pharmacies, they've got state sites, they've got county sites. There are lots of places to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Christ.

One small community in Pima County is already well over the percentage needed to hit the mark.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Green valley a town of 20,902. Data shows 18,602 people have been vaccinated. That’s about 89 percent of the city.

“You've got pretty good community coverage if 89% of that community is fully vaccinated because it's really the community, being vaccinated that's going to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Christ.

Just because that pocket of Pima County is well vaccinated, doesn’t mean its residents are completely off the hook.

“Since you don't really just stay within that community we tend to be more mobile and go to other places. You shouldn't rely just on your communities, you know, in your communities the immunization rates you would want to take a look at what the state is and currently, we're at about 43%,” said Dr. Christ.

Dr. Christ added it’s especially important to get kids 12 to 15 vaccinated now that they are eligible.