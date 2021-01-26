Health officials update on COVID-19 vaccine count in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz — Pima County's Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen, said health providers are getting one more dose per bottle from the Pfizer vaccine than they initially estimated.

"We have been consistently able to 6 doses out of one bottle."

She said more vaccines are making their way to the county.

"We have ordered 29,100 vaccines for the week we are in."

Shots in arms, Dr. Cullen said the pace of vaccines already given in pima county has been steady.

We're currently in phase 1B of Pima County's vaccine distribution plan.

"We have administered 71,890 vaccines."

Cullen said the number of vaccines given in the county could start to outpace the number made available each week.

"We estimate that we will vaccinate 31,000 people this week. 06sec

She said by that pace, Pima County might be looking at a shortage of vaccines and would need to drop the number distributed each week.

"If we continue to get the vaccine amount that we got this week, we would run out of vaccine in three or four weeks."

Cullen said for the moment there is enough supply of vaccines to continue providing first and second doses in Pima County.