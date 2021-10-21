Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Health official: Arizona poised to give COVID shots to kids

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 7:38 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 10:38:16-04

The state’s top public health official says preparations are underway to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 if the federal government authorizes a pediatric lower-dose Pfizer vaccine in early November.

Don Herrington, acting director of the state Department of Health Services, also said in a blog post Wednesday that parents should have their children vaccinated for COVID-19. Herrington says children should get the vaccine because there have been cases when otherwise healthy kids get extremely ill from COVID-19.

He also says children are effective spreaders of the disease and that vaccinating children would move Arizona closer to herd immunity.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!