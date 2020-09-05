Health experts concerned Labor Day weekend could lead to rise in COVID-19 cases

State officials and health experts are stressing caution ahead of Labor Day weekend, and are concerned there may be another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Shad Marvasti, an associate professor and director of public health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix, said Memorial Day weekend was a disaster in terms of the pandemic.

"We paid the price for it when we saw the increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Arizona," he said. "Hopefully, we've grown wiser and more sober from the realities of COVID-19."

There are more restrictions now: Masks are required in most parts of the state, and bars have to be at 50 percent capacity, enforce social distancing and prohibit dancing. Clubs are still not allowed to open.

"My concern is that there are so many things that are opening right now, all at the same time, and even if they are at limited capacity--people get a false sense of security that if some things are open, it's completely safe, and it's not," said Dr. Shad.

In Old Town Friday night, there was a mix of people out. Most people said they felt safe going out.

"We should all be doing everything that we can to make sure we don't have spikes, I like that people are being strict--especially employees are really putting their foot down and saying 'we're not doing this,'" said Kim Canfield.

"You hope people do the social distancing and wear the proper masks and things like that, but overall feeling pretty good about it and feeling comfortable," said Kolby Klingaman.

Health experts say there are ways to get together safely:



Try to gather outdoors

Practice social distancing

Wear masks

Keep groups to 10 or fewer people

ABC15 has compiled a list of 40 safe things to do this Labor Day weekend.https://www.abc15.com/entertainment/events/40-things-to-do-in-arizona-over-the-labor-day-2020-weekend