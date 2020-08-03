Health clubs try again to undo Ducey's gym closure order

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top public health official was grilled in court Monday over why health clubs must remain closed to guard against the coronavirus' spread, yet other businesses can remain open.

Dr. Cara Christ said customers at health clubs, unlike those in supermarkets and hardware stores, could cause the virus to spread through vigorous breathing.

Two health club chains want a judge to block the state's gym closure order.

Public health advocate Will Humble testified on behalf of the clubs.

He said a club member who is wearing a mask and social distancing is safer than customers who take off masks as they eat and drink across restaurant tables.