Health clubs try again to undo Ducey's gym closure order

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 2, 2020, file photo, a trainer, top, at Mountainside Fitness, works with a client in Phoenix. Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten said Friday, July 3, he would keep his chain open for now. “We are going to stay open until we have our day in court, which is Monday morning,” Hatten said at a Mountainside location in Scottsdale. “If the court does not allow a stay, we will comply and respect the court’s decision. We will deal with being closed again.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 03, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top public health official was grilled in court Monday over why health clubs must remain closed to guard against the coronavirus' spread, yet other businesses can remain open.

Dr. Cara Christ said customers at health clubs, unlike those in supermarkets and hardware stores, could cause the virus to spread through vigorous breathing.

Two health club chains want a judge to block the state's gym closure order.

Public health advocate Will Humble testified on behalf of the clubs.

He said a club member who is wearing a mask and social distancing is safer than customers who take off masks as they eat and drink across restaurant tables.

