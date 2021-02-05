Menu

Health center in Bisbee offering free rapid COVID testing Feb. 9-12

Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 3:25 PM, Feb 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-05 17:25:20-05

BISBEE, Ariz. — A health center in Bisbee, Arizona is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing next week.

Starting Feb. 9 through Feb 12, Chiricahua Community Health Centers will have open appointments, and insurance will not be required.

According to a press release, test results will be available in 15 minutes.

"This kind of testing may help with early detection and prevention of spread in workplaces," said Judy Lynn, Director of Cochise County Emergency Management.

The health center is located at 310 Arizona Street.

To make an appointment, call 520-364-1429 or 520-459-3012.

