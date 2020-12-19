Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

HCW Hosted continues to help health care workers during the pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Roberson/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Shelly Girardin, left, is illuminated by the glow of a computer monitor as Dr. Shane Wilson examines COVID-19 patient Neva Azinger inside Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo. After a punishing fall that left hospital struggling, some Midwestern states are seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases. But the signs of improvement are offset by the infection's accelerating spread on both coasts. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
COVID-19 coronavirus
Posted at 7:38 PM, Dec 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-18 22:46:02-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — HCW Hosted continues to assist doctors, nurses, and staff during the pandemic.

[Related: Local coalition helps coordinate alternative housing for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19]

Dr. Bradley Dreifuss, an ER physician and the co-founder, explains inside our hospitals, healthcare workers seeing the Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge are exhausted.

"We are heartbroken and we're anxious about how bad it's going to get after this Christmas [and] New Year's holiday," said Dr. Dreyfus, co-founder of HCW Hosted.

That’s where the non-profit he co-founded steps in. HCW Hosted is one of the first of its kind and offers the resources health care workers need and has already helped 170 since starting in April.

“Healthcare workers can only provide health care to the community if they themselves are healthy,” he explained.

He said HCW Hosted is noticing family safety is top of mind for those on the front lines.

“There are some that need housing right now and especially those who have at-risk family members or [are] living with elders, because transmission from health care worker to family is as common as a household illness,” he said.

Since March, the non-profit has already helped 35 healthcare workers secure housing to keep COVID-19 away from their loved ones, according to HCW Hosted.

Another way the organization is helping is by providing mental health resources.

“We have psychological first aid and emotional support,” said Dr. Dreifuss.

You can help by donating online so they can continue their mission of helping the healthcare workers on our front lines and by following COVID-19 protocol.

The power to control the pandemic and to prevent our families and friends from dying from COVID-19 or having a permanent disability really is in the hands of our community,” said Dr. Dreifuss.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING NEWS 24/7