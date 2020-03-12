Harvey Weinstein back in hospital for 'chest pains' after sentencing

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is back at Bellvue Hospital Wednesday evening, just hours after being sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape and criminal sex act charges, a spokesperson confirmed to PIX11 News.

"He was having chest pains and the Rikers staff decided for safety to send him back to Bellevue now," the statement said. "He will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight. We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff."

This is the second time Weinstein has been in hospital after being found guilty on February 24. He was checked out for heart palpitations and high blood pressure, according to his attorneys.

Officials had said Weinstein faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison on the first-degree criminal sex act count, and a maximum penalty of four years in prison for third-degree rape.

He was found not guilty of three other charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence.

The allegations against Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement. His trial is seen as a landmark moment for the cause.

This story comprises reporting from the PIX11 News reporters Allison Kaden, Ayana Harry and Dan Mannarino.