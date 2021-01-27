Handling COVID-19 at Cochise College

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Classes are still in session at Cochise College even though the school says enrollment is down 10%

"This current Spring semester that we're in right now, we're offering our face-to-face courses in our career and technical education, our aviation, our nursing and Allied Health, our police academies," said college President, Dr. J.D. Rottweiler.

Like any educational institution, they've been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the mission goes on.

"We've really tried to really make education as available as possible during this crisis."

Rottweiler said Cochise College received $3.5 million in Federal aid from the 'CARES' act.

Funds, he said, went toward keeping resources available for the 5,000 students enrolled.

A majority of those students, he said, are learning remotely but some are coming from around the area: Benson, Douglas, Sierra Vista.

Campus, he said, is being set up to be a vaccine site.

"Not only for college students and employees but for the entire community."

Dr. Rottweiler said students and staff are required to follow CDC guidelines.

"To date, we have about one-third of our faculty and staff have had the opportunity to be vaccinated."

Spring break will be canceled but only because he said this Spring semester started a week late.

"We believe that extra week gave our students sometime to come out of isolation or quarantining."

Another $5 million of 'CARES' act funds are coming to the school for aid, that's according to Rottweiler.