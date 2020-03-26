Menu

Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises

Posted: 2:34 PM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 17:34:36-04
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bernat Armangue/AP
Undertakers carry a coffin to a burial at a Madrid cemetery during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The human and economic toll of the lockdowns against the coronavirus mounted Thursday as India struggled to feed the multitudes, Italy shut down most of its industry, and a record-shattering 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in a single week.

While world leaders held a virtual summit to grapple with how long to keep the global economy at a standstill to help flatten the rising curve of COVID-19 cases, the damage so far was coming into acute focus.

