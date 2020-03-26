Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises

The human and economic toll of the lockdowns against the coronavirus mounted Thursday as India struggled to feed the multitudes, Italy shut down most of its industry, and a record-shattering 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in a single week.

While world leaders held a virtual summit to grapple with how long to keep the global economy at a standstill to help flatten the rising curve of COVID-19 cases, the damage so far was coming into acute focus.