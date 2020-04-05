Green Valley hospital on the brink of closure amid COVID-19 pandemic

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — The clock is literally ticking for Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.

Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional said they've only got two or three weeks left before they'd have to close their doors for good.

"We might have to, but I hope it doesn't come to that," Adams said.

"We just need the help, just being a small, independent hospital, we just need help to survive this cash crunch right now."

Adams said orders from the Governor has been the cause for his hospital to pinch every penny.

"The Governor in this state, as well as other states, have eliminated, all those elective procedures right now and that's what has caused the cash-crunch."

"We have eliminated all overtime. we have asked staff to cut their hours down," Adams added.

He highlighted the hospital's role in the current health-crisis, especially if COVID-19 cases were to see a spike in Southern Arizona.

"I think we have two positives and six or seven that are still out for tests that have not been confirmed yet," Adams said.

"We really need these funds to come through quickly so we can sustain the organization and treat these types of patients in this crisis."

Adams said his hospital serves communities in a packed corridor of the state.

"We have patients all the way from Nogales, all the way to Sahuarita and comprises about just about a 100,000 a little bit over a 100,000 people."

Adams said if Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital closes, hundreds of jobs would be lost.

"There are about 350 and that's a combination of full-time and part-time."

Adams said the community can help keep doors open.

He said by writing their support to elected leaders they would join the call for emergency funds from the state.