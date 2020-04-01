Menu

Grand Canyon National Park closed indefinitely

Posted: 3:15 PM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 18:52:31-04
Calvin Johnson
Northern Arizona, February 2020
Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — One of the most popular National Parks in the nation is now closed.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday afternoon that Grand Canyon National Park will be closed until further notice amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from the park said the decision came on the advice of local health officials in Coconino County and National Park leadership, saying, "the NPS will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials in making determinations about our operations to address this pandemic."

While the park is closed, the public is encouraged to utilize digital tools to explore the park on the Grand Canyon National Park website.

