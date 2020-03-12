Governors of several states order schools to shutdown due to coronavirus

Following the lead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, multiple state governors announced that schools will be closed for multiple weeks due to the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the states that have announced statewide school closures:

Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that schools in all of Maryland will close starting Monday for at least two weeks.

Ohio: Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that schools will close on Tuesday for three weeks. Health officials in Ohio believe that nearly 100,000 people are infected with the virus, but have only five confirmed cases as of Thursday. DeWine was the first governor to order a statewide school shutdown.

Washington: Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the closure of schools in three Washington counties to close for six weeks. Schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are ordered closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 24.