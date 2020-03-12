Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governors of several states order schools to shutdown due to coronavirus

Posted: 2:41 PM, Mar 12, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-12 17:41:51-04
items.[0].image.alt
In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a Christian cchool In the central Israeli city of Ramle. The Israeli school year has begun, but thousands of children from the Arab minority who attend Christian schools are still on summer vacation because of a strike to protest cuts in government funding that critics say amount to discrimination. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
Governors of several states order schools to shutdown due to coronavirus

Following the lead of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, multiple state governors announced that schools will be closed for multiple weeks due to the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the states that have announced statewide school closures:

Maryland: Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that schools in all of Maryland will close starting Monday for at least two weeks.

Ohio: Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that schools will close on Tuesday for three weeks. Health officials in Ohio believe that nearly 100,000 people are infected with the virus, but have only five confirmed cases as of Thursday. DeWine was the first governor to order a statewide school shutdown.

Washington: Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the closure of schools in three Washington counties to close for six weeks. Schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are ordered closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, April 24.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.