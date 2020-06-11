Governor Ducey to hold 2 p.m. press conference on COVID-19 in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss the latest in the state’s efforts to fight the coronavirus as case numbers continue to rise.

Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. at KGUN9.com, in the KGUN 9 Mobile App, or on the KGUN 9 Channel with Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Governor Ducey will be joined at the press conference by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire.