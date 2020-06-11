Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Governor Ducey to hold 2 p.m. press conference on COVID-19 in Arizona

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, answers a question as he is joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, right, as they provide an update on the coronavirus during a news conference at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Doug Ducey, Cara Christ
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-11 16:48:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is expected to hold a news conference this afternoon to discuss the latest in the state’s efforts to fight the coronavirus as case numbers continue to rise.

Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. at KGUN9.com, in the KGUN 9 Mobile App, or on the KGUN 9 Channel with Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

Governor Ducey will be joined at the press conference by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo