Governor Doug Ducey to address coronavirus Thursday

Matt York/AP
FILE - In this July 23, 2020 file photo, a masked Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey applies hand sanitizer prior to giving the latest Arizona coronavirus update during a news conference in Phoenix. In early August, Ducey beamed in the White House as he basked in praise from President Donald Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arizona's response to the virus, Trump said, was a model for other states. Just a few weeks earlier, Ducey was being vilified as Arizona hospital beds filled with infected patients and hundreds of people were dying each week. Whether Ducey deserves credit or blame for alternately controlling and unleashing the virus is not in doubt — observers say he's earned both. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool, File)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Oct 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-29 09:16:56-04

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to address coronavirus within the community.

Arizona has recently seen an uptick of reported COVID-19 cases, worrying health experts, and some in the medical and education communities.

Gov. Ducey has not held a press conference about coronavirus for several weeks, but he and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ will provide an update at noon on Oct. 29. They'll also make an announcement about food banks and the holiday season during the press conference.

Watch the press conference here, or tune in on KGUN 9's Facebook page.

