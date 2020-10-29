Governor Doug Ducey to address coronavirus Thursday

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to address coronavirus within the community.

Arizona has recently seen an uptick of reported COVID-19 cases, worrying health experts, and some in the medical and education communities.

Gov. Ducey has not held a press conference about coronavirus for several weeks, but he and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ will provide an update at noon on Oct. 29. They'll also make an announcement about food banks and the holiday season during the press conference.

