Governor Doug Ducey signs legislation to increase resources at AZ hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. - Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey signed new legislation that would bring more resources to Arizona hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

This new legislation would increase Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System provider rates for hospitals and doctors. It will have no impact on Arizona’s general fund.

“Arizona’s medical professionals, our doctors, nurses, administrative staff and more, are stepping up to address COVID-19 and help others — and our state is grateful,” said Governor Ducey. “This legislation provides more resources to them, without costing our general fund one cent. My thanks to President Fann, Speaker Bowers and Committee Chairs Gowan and Cobb, as well as to members of both parties, for prioritizing health care for Arizonans.”

Wednesday, Governor Ducey also issued an Executive Order that would require health insurance companies to expand telemedicine coverage that would normally be covered for an in-person doctor visit. The governor also requested a special enrollment period on the Federal Insurance Marketplace. If that's granted, individuals who have recently lost a job or had their income reduced because of COVID-19 would have access health care on the federal marketplace.