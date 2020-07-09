Gov. Ducey plans 3 p.m. press conference on coronavirus in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will speak to members of the media Thursday at 3 p.m. in Phoenix.

The governor is set to appear with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Director Major General Michael T. McGuire.

Thursday will mark 10 days since the governor's last media briefing on COVID-19, when he spoke on an airport tarmac with Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force.

Arizona also marked another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, as the state passed 2,000 confirmed deaths from the virus.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest updates, cases in Arizona