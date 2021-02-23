Gov. Ducey orders flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor lives lost to COVID-19 starting Tuesday

PHOENIX — Governor Ducey orders flags to be lowered to half-staff for five days starting Tuesday to honor the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the governor's office, the order is in coordination with President Biden's proclamation to honor the 500,000 lives lost across the nation due to COVID-19.

“As we pull together and continue to work to save lives and fight COVID-19, we also grieve and pray for all the lives we’ve lost in Arizona and across the nation to this disease,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “We mourn each and every life lost — loved ones, family, friends, neighbors. Every life is precious, and we will continue to work hard to protect more Arizonans and overcome the devastating effects of the pandemic. In coordination with the President’s proclamation, I’ve ordered flags at half-staff starting tomorrow to honor the lives lost. Our hearts and our prayers are with all those impacted by COVID-19.”

As of Monday, Arizona has reported 809,474 cases of coronavirus and 15,502 deaths since the start of the pandemic.