Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Ducey announces statewide coronavirus hotline

Posted: 5:17 PM, Mar 22, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-22 20:17:29-04
items.[0].videoTitle
Governor Doug Ducey announced Sunday the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline through $2 million in funding provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey announced Sunday the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline through $2 million in funding provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Governor Ducey has announced the creation of a coronavirus hot line for Arizonans.

Anyone in Arizona can reach it by calling hotline 2-1-1.

it also works on cell phones with out-of-state area codes.

The hotline will operate daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. It has both English and Spanish options.

Some information provided on it includes how to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread testing information on what to do if you get sick coronavirus and animals, and a list of websites with reliable information on the illness.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.