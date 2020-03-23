Gov. Ducey announces statewide coronavirus hotline

TUCSON, Ariz. — Governor Doug Ducey announced Sunday the launch of a new statewide COVID-19 Hotline through $2 million in funding provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Governor Ducey has announced the creation of a coronavirus hot line for Arizonans.

Anyone in Arizona can reach it by calling hotline 2-1-1.

it also works on cell phones with out-of-state area codes.

The hotline will operate daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. It has both English and Spanish options.

Some information provided on it includes how to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread testing information on what to do if you get sick coronavirus and animals, and a list of websites with reliable information on the illness.