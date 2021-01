TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona has faced dire economic effects of the pandemic, with restaurants closed or severely restricted for nearly nine months now.

On Tuesday, Governor Ducey's office announced $2 million for restaurants in the state to help them stay afloat and curb the spread of COVID-19.

The funds can be used to expand outdoor dining and make other improvements to keep patrons safe.

Last month, Gov. Ducey issued an executive order easing regulations to encourage outdoor dining.