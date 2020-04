PHOENIX, Ariz. -- On Tuesday April 7, Gov. Doug Ducey announced $2 million in funding for the Arizona Goodwill Services.

The funding is part of a $50 million COVID-19 relief package that Gov. Ducey signed into law last month, which now puts 400 employees back to work.

Goodwill officials said that the much needed funding will help provide career development, training and educational support for employees.