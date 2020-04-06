Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky losing out on medical supplies to federal government amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 11:44 AM, Apr 06, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-06 14:44:12-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bruce Schreiner/AP
FILE - In this Friday, March 6, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at podium, announces the state's first confirmed case of the new coronavirus at a news conference in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear recommended Thursday, March 12, 2020, that the state's schools close for at least two weeks to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner, File)
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky losing out on medical supplies to federal government amid COVID-19 pandemic

The governor of Kentucky says his state is running into problems with the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear says his administration is attempting to purchase medical equipment and supplies for their hospitals, but the federal government is getting their hands on it first.

“Our biggest problem is that just about every single order that we have out there for PPE, we get a call right when it’s supposed to be shipped and it’s typically the federal government has bought it,” Beshear said. “It’s very hard to buy things when the federal government is there and anytime they want to buy it, they get it first.”

According to the New York Times , 44 people have died from the coronavirus in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.