Gov. Beshear: Kentucky losing out on medical supplies to federal government amid COVID-19 pandemic

The governor of Kentucky says his state is running into problems with the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear says his administration is attempting to purchase medical equipment and supplies for their hospitals, but the federal government is getting their hands on it first.

“Our biggest problem is that just about every single order that we have out there for PPE, we get a call right when it’s supposed to be shipped and it’s typically the federal government has bought it,” Beshear said. “It’s very hard to buy things when the federal government is there and anytime they want to buy it, they get it first.”

According to the New York Times , 44 people have died from the coronavirus in Kentucky.