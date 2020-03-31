Gospel Rescue Mission donates food to families in need during COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been three days since Gospel Rescue Mission started handing out food that's all part of its "blessings to go campaign."

They tell us the staff there has given out 300 bags of food, so far.

That food comes from the Southern Arizona Food Bank, and goes to help those who are living paycheck to paycheck.

Gospel Rescue Mission Victor Hightower said "This is specifically geared to families living paycheck to paycheck. Especially with the coronavirus going on. People are feeling a little extra pinch. Especially the ones that aren't working. So those are the people we are trying reach with this event."

Along with each bag of food and supplies they're also offering people a prayer to help them get through these trying times.