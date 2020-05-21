Menu

GOP weighs jobless aid cuts to urge Americans back to work

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as lawmakers negotiate on the emergency coronavirus response legislation, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:16 PM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 19:16:10-04

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell huddled at the White House to consider next steps in coronavirus aid.

Republicans want to phase out unemployment benefits to encourage Americans to go back to work. A reconsideration of jobless aid is fast becoming the focus of debate over the next virus aid package.

After the House passed a new sweeping $3 trillion aid package, senators faced mounting pressure to act before leaving town for a weeklong Memorial Day break. The Senate was trying to fast-track an extension of a popular small business lending program.

McConnell said new proposals would be considered next month.

In the last week, more than 2 million Americans filed for unemployment, bringing the total number of people seeking unemployment in the US at 39 million since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

