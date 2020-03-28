Menu

Goodwill collecting PPE donations for local front-line workers

Posted: 1:34 PM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 19:53:39-04
TUCSON, Ariz. — Goodwill of Southern Arizona is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE)and cleaning supplies for local front-line workers.

Donations that are being accepted are new or unopened cleaning/disinfecting supplies including; paper products, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, napkins, hand soap, disinfecting wipes, Clorox wipes, and hand cleaning gel. PPE donations being accepted are medical gloves, N-95 masks and surgical masks, face shields/googles, gowns, and homemade face masks and shields.

Locations PPE donations are being accepted:

  • Central Tucson, 4082 E. 22nd St.
  • Central Tucson, 3725 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.
  • Northwest, 2990 W Ina Rd.
  • Sabino Canyon, 8963 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
  • Oro Valley, 10540 N. La Canada Dr.
  • Sahuarita, 718 W. Calle Arroyo Sur
  • Vail, 10240 E Golf Links Rd.

The supplies will be distributed to healthcare facilities throughout Pima County.

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

