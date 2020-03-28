Goodwill collecting PPE donations for local front-line workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Goodwill of Southern Arizona is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE)and cleaning supplies for local front-line workers.

Donations that are being accepted are new or unopened cleaning/disinfecting supplies including; paper products, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, napkins, hand soap, disinfecting wipes, Clorox wipes, and hand cleaning gel. PPE donations being accepted are medical gloves, N-95 masks and surgical masks, face shields/googles, gowns, and homemade face masks and shields.

Locations PPE donations are being accepted:

Central Tucson, 4082 E. 22nd St.

Central Tucson, 3725 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.

Northwest, 2990 W Ina Rd.

Sabino Canyon, 8963 E. Tanque Verde Rd.

Oro Valley, 10540 N. La Canada Dr.

Sahuarita, 718 W. Calle Arroyo Sur

Vail, 10240 E Golf Links Rd.

The supplies will be distributed to healthcare facilities throughout Pima County.