Goodwill collecting PPE donations for local front-line workers

TUCSON, Ariz. — Goodwill of Southern Arizona is collecting personal protective equipment (PPE)and cleaning supplies for local front-line workers.
Donations that are being accepted are new or unopened cleaning/disinfecting supplies including; paper products, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, napkins, hand soap, disinfecting wipes, Clorox wipes, and hand cleaning gel. PPE donations being accepted are medical gloves, N-95 masks and surgical masks, face shields/googles, gowns, and homemade face masks and shields.
Locations PPE donations are being accepted:
- Central Tucson, 4082 E. 22nd St.
- Central Tucson, 3725 E. Ft. Lowell Rd.
- Northwest, 2990 W Ina Rd.
- Sabino Canyon, 8963 E. Tanque Verde Rd.
- Oro Valley, 10540 N. La Canada Dr.
- Sahuarita, 718 W. Calle Arroyo Sur
- Vail, 10240 E Golf Links Rd.
The supplies will be distributed to healthcare facilities throughout Pima County.