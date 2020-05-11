Golden Corral reopens with cafeteria-style serving modifications

TUCSON, Ariz. — Golden Corral tells KGUN 9 that its Midvale location will reopen with cafeteria-style modifications.

The restaurant located at 6385 South Midvale Park Road will reopen Monday with some modifications following COVID-19 safety measures.

In statement they said:

The health and well-being of our co-workers, guests, and community is always our top priority. We look forward to reopening our Tucson restaurant on Monday, May 11, with cafeteria-style service that eliminates the need for guests to touch serving utensils. We are confident that our guests will enjoy a Golden Corral experience with an even higher level of personal service. We will continue to reinforce our rigorous cleanliness standards for guest touchpoints, perform employee temperature checks, and incorporate additional hand sanitizing stations. New social distancing procedures, including floor markers, table spacing, and drink delivery, will also be in place. We appreciate the support of our loyal guests and look forward to bringing our team back to work to serve everyone beginning Monday. Golden SW Financial, a Golden Corral Franchisee

They also say there is a company-operated location in Marana that will be reopening, but the date to reopen has not yet been set.