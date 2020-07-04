Gila River Casinos to reopen again with new safety measures

Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva casinos are reopening Thursday after a recent coronavirus-related closure.

Gila River Hotels and Casinos shut down the three properties in mid-June after employees expressed concern over health and safety measures. One employee at the Lone Butte location died from coronavirus, according to his family.

During the two-week closure, they reportedly implemented further health and safety protocols. According to the company, those now include:

Non-smoking at all properties with designated smoking areas

Casino will close from 2 a.m. - 10 a.m. daily for deep-cleaning

Providing paid leave of absence for at-risk team members

COVID-19 testing for team members every two weeks

Mandatory temperature checks for team members and guests upon arrival

Mandatory face coverings/masks for all team members and guests

Extensive disinfection procedures

Best available training to protect workers and all visitors

Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing

Casino floors and gaming tables have been redesigned to ensure physical distancing and reduced occupancy

Plexiglass separation enhancements on slot machines

100 total Sanitation Stations on gaming floor and back of house with bright green signage

New "Cleaning Alert System" on all slots - allows you to alert a cleaning ambassador if you would like your slot machine cleaned

Increased cleaning ambassador team members

External cleaning company Landcorp. deep-cleaned all properties including back of house team member areas

Ongoing training for continuous and rigorous sanitation measures as best practices evolve

Gila River Hotels and Casinos also closed in March, "...to do our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” Kenneth Manuel, CEO of Gila River Hotels & Casinos, said in a statement at the time. They reopened in mid-May when Governor Doug Ducey's stay-at-home order expired.

