Get vaccinated at the Fox Theater

Downtown Theater becoming county vaccine site
The Pima County Health Department says, 'Vax at the Fox' will help increase the accessibility of vaccines in the community, and give another incentive to visit Downtown Tucson, an area hit hard by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Apr 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fox Theater in Downtown Tucson is becoming a county vaccination site.

The site will be open every Friday from April 30 until June 11th. The hours of the site are 4-8 p.m.

The free vaccinations are open to anyone over 16.

The walk-in-only site will offer the Moderna vaccine.

More information about vaccines in Pima County can be found here.

