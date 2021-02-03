Fry's Food Stores administering COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

PHOENIX — Fry's Food Stores is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations throughout the country, including Arizona.

According to the grocery chain's website, its pharmacies received a limited supply of the vaccine in select areas and its licensed health care professionals are partnering with federal and state agencies to administer the doses in accordance with each jurisdiction's rollout plan.

Fry's Food Stores will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines at roughly 50 stores across Maricopa County and select Fry's stores across Arizona. Get an appointment at this link https://t.co/nyuwaNuXkb

They will be using the Moderna vaccine for those 75+ @abc15 — Cameron Polom ABC (@cpolom) February 3, 2021

In Arizona, limited quantities are now available in Maricopa and Mohave counties.

Seniors, 75 and older, are eligible for the vaccine in both counties, however those 65 and older are eligible in other Arizona counties.

To check the Fry's location nearest you and appointment availability click here.