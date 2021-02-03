Menu

Fry's Food Stores administering COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

Heidi Donat (aka StellarD)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-03 18:26:42-05

PHOENIX — Fry's Food Stores is offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations throughout the country, including Arizona.

FULL COVERAGE: COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona

According to the grocery chain's website, its pharmacies received a limited supply of the vaccine in select areas and its licensed health care professionals are partnering with federal and state agencies to administer the doses in accordance with each jurisdiction's rollout plan.

In Arizona, limited quantities are now available in Maricopa and Mohave counties.

Seniors, 75 and older, are eligible for the vaccine in both counties, however those 65 and older are eligible in other Arizona counties.

To check the Fry's location nearest you and appointment availability click here.

