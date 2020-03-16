Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

French president on coronavirus: We're at war

Posted: 12:46 PM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 15:46:42-04
items.[0].image.alt
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a television address, Monday, March 16, 2020 in Ciboure, southwestern France. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)
French president on coronavirus: We're at war

France is imposing nationwide restrictions on how far from their homes people can go and for what purpose as part of the country's strategy to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that "movements will be very strongly reduced” for 15 days starting at midday Tuesday.

He says residents will only be permitted to leave their homes for necessary trips such as going to work or the supermarket. Macron said in televised remarks that the government decided to order the restrictions because people haven't complied with earlier public health measures and “we are at war.”

Macron added that any violations from the law will be penalized, without elaborating how.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.