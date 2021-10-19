Free COVID vaccinations planned at St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s Hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Free COVID-19 vaccination events are planned for Oct. 21 at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Oct. 22 St. Mary’s Hospital hosted by Carondelet Health Network.
No appointment, insurance or ID are required for the vaccinations.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no charge.
CLINIC LOCATIONS
Oct. 21 – 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m.
Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Pavilion
350 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson AZ 85711
Oct. 22 – 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m.
Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital Main Lobby
1601 W. St. Mary’s Rd., Tucson AZ 85745