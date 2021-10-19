Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Free COVID vaccinations planned at St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s Hospitals

items.[0].image.alt
Johnson & Johnson
johnson & johnson vaccine medical
Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 17:40:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Free COVID-19 vaccination events are planned for Oct. 21 at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Oct. 22 St. Mary’s Hospital hosted by Carondelet Health Network.

No appointment, insurance or ID are required for the vaccinations.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no charge.

CLINIC LOCATIONS

Oct. 21 – 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m.
Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Pavilion
350 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson AZ 85711

Oct. 22 – 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m.
Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital Main Lobby
1601 W. St. Mary’s Rd., Tucson AZ 85745

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!