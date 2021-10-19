Free COVID vaccinations planned at St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s Hospitals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Free COVID-19 vaccination events are planned for Oct. 21 at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Oct. 22 St. Mary’s Hospital hosted by Carondelet Health Network.

No appointment, insurance or ID are required for the vaccinations.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at no charge.

CLINIC LOCATIONS

Oct. 21 – 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m.

Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital Pavilion

350 N. Wilmot Rd., Tucson AZ 85711

Oct. 22 – 6-10 a.m. and 2-8 p.m.

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital Main Lobby

1601 W. St. Mary’s Rd., Tucson AZ 85745

