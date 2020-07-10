Free COVID testing center to open at Kino Event Center

TUCSON, Ariz. — A free COVID-19 testing center is set to open at Kino Event Center (2805 E. Ajo Way) next week.

On Monday, July 13, the Pima County Health Department, along with Paradigm Laboratories, will start conducting tests with the promise of fast results.

The testing center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and is by appointment only.

“Widespread testing for anyone who has symptoms or who has been exposed, or thinks they have been exposed, is absolutely vital for getting control of this virus,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

To register, visit pima.gov/covid19testing.