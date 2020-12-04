Free COVID-19 testing hours extended in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. — As COVID cases surge throughout Arizona and Pima County, COVID-19 testing hours have been extended, the Pima County Health Department announced Friday.

The extended hours will allow for 270 additional appointments per day -- those locations, include Kino Event Center and Morris K. Udall Center, plus expanded hours at the El Pueblo Center.

Below are extended testing hours:



Kino Testing Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way, appointments are now available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Udall Testing Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, appointments are now available Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Pueblo Testing Site, 101 W. Irvington Road, Building 9, appointments are now available Monday and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“What we’re seeing right now is scary,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Pima County Health Department, said. “Cases are well above our summer surge, when Arizona was a world-wide COVID-19 hotspot. Testing, in addition to wearing masks, limiting socializing, and hand washing, is one of our main tools to help curb this pandemic.”

The community is asked to continue to wear a mask in public around others, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, stay home when you are sick, practice social distancing, and limit exposure to others who do not live in your household, PCHD says.

For more information about COVID testing and scheduling, or COVID in Pima County, click here.