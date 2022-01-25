Free COVID-19 PCR testing available

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories will begin free COVID-19 PCR testings.

Free COVID-19 testing begin on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kino Events Center, 2805 E. Ajo Way.

Patients will receive results in 24 to 48 hours.

Testing is available to anyone from age 2 or older.

“Widespread testing for anyone who has symptoms or who has been exposed, or thinks they have been exposed, is absolutely vital for getting control of this virus,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen, in a statement.

Walk-in tests are available but limited depending on the amount of scheduled patients expected. It's high suggested to schedule an appointment.

To register for a test, click here.