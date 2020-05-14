Fox Theatre expecting $1.5 million loss in revenue

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Fox Theatre in downtown Tucson is expecting a 1.5 million dollar revenue loss through the COVID-19 closure, so they're launching a new campaign.

The Fox Forward: look to the future relief campaign is to try a raise 250,000 dollars. The money would be used to maintain the building and lost revenue, while retaining employees during the COVID-19 closure.

"We sell tickets. We have a bar. We have rentals of the space and all of those things together tend to make up an average of 70% of our annual income," Executive Director of the Fox Theatre Bonnie Schock said. "100% of that earned revenue has been cut off."

On March 12th, the doors at the Fox Theater were closed because of COVID-19.

"Our ability to bring the typically type of work that we’ve become known for in Tucson to the stage is related to all these different moving pieces that all of which right now are frozen," Schock said.

Bonnie said the future for the live performance is uncertain right now, the Fox Theatre is planning to open August 31, but that could change.

The Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and donations may be made:

• Online at www.foxtucson.com.

• By check made payable to Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation and mailed to 30 N. Church, Tucson, AZ 85701

• By contacting the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation development team at devassociate@foxtucson.com.