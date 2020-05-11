Menu

Fourth Avenue restaurant prepares to reopen dining room after weeks of being closed

Posted at 10:30 PM, May 10, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. - For weeks the Drunken Chicken on Fourth Avenue has had their dining room closed, only serving curbside and delivery.

However, as of Monday, May 11, the restaurant will be opening up their dining room once again.

This comes after Governor Doug Ducey announced restaurants in Arizona could reopen dine-in services as long as they followed specified guidelines to keep employees and customers safe and healthy.

At the Drunken Chicken lots of changes will be in place starting Monday.

Those changes include all employees wearing masks, cleaning of frequently touched surfaces in the restroom after every use, limited occupancy inside of the restaurant and no bar seating.

These are changes co-owners Ben Sattler and Micah Blatt said will be in place for the foreseeable future.

