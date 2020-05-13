Foster parents navigate through challenges brought about by coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. - Staci and Tim Bott have been foster parents for three years, and currently they're navigating their way through a set of challenges they didn't see coming.

“Trying to get services set up and started that weren’t already started without being able to go and see the doctors in person or without being able to get appointments, that’s been really challenging," said Staci Bott.

Currently, the Bott's are caring for three foster children. Because of the pandemic, they have also faced challenges in getting their foster children visits with their parents.

“They’re not allowed to be in person right now and that’s been really emotionally difficult for the kids but they are allowed to do video visits," said Staci Bott.

When it comes to difficulties, Anabeli Miranda, a foster parent trainer with Casa De Los Niños, said the licensing agency is facing its fair share.

”The interest has declined," said Miranda.

RELATED: Casa De Los Niños shifting its resources

Miranda said her job is to guide potential foster parents through the process, but it's changed drastically. Mainly because while training used to be done in person, it's now being done all online.

“I’ve had people not want to start training until they can do it in person," said Miranda.

RELATED: Tucson foster home licensing agencies ask for more foster families

Despite that, Miranda said she encourages anyone interested in the fostering process, to go through the training.

