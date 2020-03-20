Menu

Posted: 3:40 PM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 18:40:43-04
Cassie Randolph, left, and Colton Underwood arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)
Former star of 'The Bachelor' tests positive for coronavirus

Colton Underwood, a former NFL player, contestant on "The Bachelorette," and star of "The Bachelor" said on his Instagram on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

He is one of nearly 18,000 Americans to have a confirmed coronavirus case.

"I tested positive and I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago," Underwood said. "I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine... please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side."

Underwood appeared on the preseason roster of a number of NFL teams, including the Charges, Eagles and Raiders. He then went on to place fourth in the 14th season of "The Bachelorette." Following his appearance on the show, he was selected to star in the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," which aired in 2019.

