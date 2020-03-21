Foreign Exchange Student Must Return Home

TUCSON, Ariz. — Just a day ago, Jannika Danzer received heartbreaking news.

Her foreign exchange program, Education First, sent an email telling her she has to go home -- back to Germany.

She's a junior at Benson High School. "I planned to leave at the end of the school year, the 25th of May, but because of the Corona virus I have to leave early and I have to leave next Wednesday,” she said.

She's now packing her bags and unexpectedly has to say goodbye to her host family that she said has given her a true Southern Western experience.

"I'm part of their family. That's like the most beautiful think about being an exchange student and I'm kinda sad to leave them. Because I have a new home here and I don't want to leave it,” she said.

Jannika says she won't be able to graduate from Benson High School or go to the prom.

She has no idea if she'll get the chance to return.

"We'll see how it goes with the virus. Pretty sure not that soon. I really want to come back. I would say it was one of the best years of my life.”

As far as her flight home, she said not concerned about the Coronavirus at all. She’ll just wash her hand like she's done all the years before.